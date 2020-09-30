Councillors need to appear more in Katandra West

Katandra West Planning Committee member Leanne Ireland says the next council needs to make more of an effort to represent Greater Shepparton's small towns.

Ms Ireland said representation had dwindled during the past four years and she expected, after the October election, councillors to engage closer with the town.

But Ms Ireland said the change must go further than Katandra West — she wants to see all Greater Shepparton small towns have an individual councillor assigned to them.

“All it takes is a councillor to be assigned a town that they can advocate for,” she said.

“The councillor can come to Katandra West once every month or two, sit under the rotunda and invite community members to speak with them.

“We understand not everything will go our way, but we're starting to feel we're not being heard.”

Earlier this week, candidates Anthony Brophy, Sam Spinks, Ben Ladson and Geoff Dobson spoke with community members.

Ms Ireland outlined town sewerage was a high priority on the community infrastructure list.

She said removing septic tanks and installing a sewerage network would be a drawcard for the town.

Also sitting at the top of the community infrastructure list is the Historical Society Hall.

Ms Ireland said plans for refurbishment were ticked off in June 2018; however, nothing had been done since.

She said there was money allocated in the 2020 budget for all-ability toilets to be built.

“The longer it sits there, the longer it will deteriorate,” she said.

“This is a high priority for the town and we need something done ASAP."

The News understands Katandra West has invited more candidates to visit.