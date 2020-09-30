News

GV bucketed with rain

By James Bennett

More than 5mm of rain fell after 3pm on Wednesday.

1 of 1

Shepparton was bucketed with rain in a matter of half an hour on Wednesday, September 30, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

One day after the BOM declared a La Niña (above average rainfall) for spring, it reported 5 mm of rain fell over the city between 3 pm and 3.30 pm.

Tatura received 2.4 mm in the same period.

At the time of writing, 5.2 mm had fallen in Shepparton.

The downpour brought the monthly total to 28.2 mm. The September average is 36 mm.

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Lachlan Durling
News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News
News

Tobacco seedlings, worth $20 million at maturity, seized in Shepparton

Police seized 1.3 million tobacco seedlings during searches on properties in Shepparton and Mooroopna on Wednesday as part of a Victoria Police investigation into an organised crime syndicate.

Shepparton News