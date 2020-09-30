GV bucketed with rain

Shepparton was bucketed with rain in a matter of half an hour on Wednesday, September 30, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

One day after the BOM declared a La Niña (above average rainfall) for spring, it reported 5 mm of rain fell over the city between 3 pm and 3.30 pm.

Tatura received 2.4 mm in the same period.

At the time of writing, 5.2 mm had fallen in Shepparton.

The downpour brought the monthly total to 28.2 mm. The September average is 36 mm.