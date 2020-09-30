CFA warns bumper crop season could see increased fire risk

Goulburn Valley farmers are being warned to take extra care when harvesting this spring, with strong winter rainfalls across the region expected to lead to a bumper crop season.

While greater yields are expected, CFA crews are warning this could increase the amount of potential fuel available to start a fire.

On average, CFA crews across the state respond to more than 200 harvesting-related fires every year.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast across parts of Victoria this spring, leaving many farmers eager to begin operations ahead of harvesting season.

However, CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said fire caused by machinery and harvesting operations could be avoided if farmers and harvest contractors took care and followed correct practices.

“The key to avoiding harvester fires is diligence. We know farmers will be working extremely

hard this season to harvest their crops, but it is vital that they consistently clean and maintain their machinery, as well as inspect it thoroughly before and during use,” he said.

“Hot and dry conditions are a particular concern for CFA — if it’s a high fire-risk day, our advice is to postpone any work that was planned to be conducted in the paddock.”

Mr Cook reminded farmers to ensure machinery, such as headers, was routinely maintained and moving parts and bearings regularly inspected and cleaned of any material on hot engine components.

He also advised against driving vehicles and motorbikes through dry grass.

Farmers should ensure they also have adequate firefighting resources available in paddocks when harvesting operations are conducted.

“Farmers are usually CFA’s strongest advocates for managing fire risk, as they know the

consequences of fires starting on their properties and the risk to both their crops and

machinery, and those of their neighbours,” Mr Cook said.

“Harvest time can be very dangerous and each season unfortunately we see machinery and

vehicles spark fires in different parts of the state — being fire-safe on your farm should be part of any fire plan you have.”