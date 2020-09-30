D’Elia takes back-to-back honours

For Michael D’Elia, his role as a volunteer in the Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad would not be possible without the support of his family.

The president this week won the squad’s Jezewski Family Member of the Year award for the second year in a row.

The award is voted on by squad members throughout the year and recognises the hard work that a member does for the squad in any capacity.

“I was really surprised when I was told I won,” Mr D’Elia said.

“The president often has to make difficult decisions.

“It’s good the members can see the background work (that is done).

“I’m pretty proud everyone is supporting me and the work I am putting back in.”

Mr D’Elia dedicated his award to his wife, Donna, and daughters Jessica, 23, and Steph, 20.

“I wanted to recognise everything the girls have given up for me to keep active,” he said.

“The award is for the family for the dedication they’ve allowed me to put into the squad.”

Mr D’Elia’s award was announced at this week’s squad annual general meeting, which was held virtually for the first time.

Four squad members — Ed Jezewski, Stan Jezewski, Hans Van Den Bosch and Gary Lovell — also received their National Medal second clasps, for 35 years’ service to emergency services.

While the national award only recognises the number of years of service since the squad became incorporated in 1984, all four men have actually put in far more years volunteering with the squad.

Ed Jezewski was a founding member of the squad, and has been part of it for 48 years, while his brother Stan Jezewski has 46 years under his belt, and Mr Van Den Bosh has been a member for 39 years.

Mr Lovell also received his 40-year clasp to be added to his Shepparton Search and Rescue Years of Service Medal at the annual general meeting.

Mr D’Elia praised the four men for their contribution to the squad.

“To have four guys like these who have given so much time … is fantastic for the community and the Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad,” he said.

“They’re a fantastic bunch of blokes. Without their leadership and guidance the Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad wouldn’t be what it is today.”

Speaking to The News, Mr Lovell and Stan Jezewski both spoke of how they weren’t in it for the accolades, but agreed it was nice to be recognised by the Federal Government with their medals.

“You’re not here for the glory. You try to help the community,” Mr Jezewski said.

“You don’t do it for the honour and the awards, but when you get the recognition it’s nice,” Mr Lovell said.

However, he was quick to point out they were just part of a bigger team.

“We don’t do it all on our own. It’s a team effort,” he said.

The squad’s committee of management for 2020-21 was also elected at the meeting.

Mr D’Elia returns as president for the seventh year, while Chris Fletcher was named vice-president, Nacole Standfield secretary and Carl Zabilowicz treasurer.

Ordinary committee members are Jason Kittlety, Jamie Fawcett and Wayne Reither.