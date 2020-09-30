Stage two of Shepparton rail upgrade to start soon

Stage one of the $356 million Shepparton rail line upgrade is complete, with stage two expected to start soon.

Stage one saw 10 extra services a week between Melbourne and Shepparton along with 29 extra coach services, while the second stage will allow new V/Line trains to travel to and from Shepparton for the first time.

Stage two will also see platform extensions at Mooroopna, Murchison East and Nagambie to suit the new VLocity trains, with 59 level crossing upgrades between Shepparton and Donnybrook.

Rail Projects Victoria is seeking community feedback by mid-October.

Once complete, there will be nine return services a day between Shepparton and Melbourne, with trains travelling at higher speeds.