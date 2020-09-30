Platypus Shoes arrives in Shepparton

There's going to be a platypus in Shepparton very soon.

There will be bills and plenty of feet walking around.

But it's not our native four-legged friend.

It's a shoe shop.

Platypus Shoes is the latest new business to set up shop in Shepparton, with the store opening in Shepparton Marketplace soon, according to Goulburn Valley Sign Makers.

The franchise stockpiles a selection of iconic global brands in a range of varieties, from runners to fashion designer boots.

For more information, visit the Shepparton Marketplace Facebook page.