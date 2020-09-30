News

Platypus Shoes arrives in Shepparton

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Shepparton Marketplace will soon have a new shoe shop.

1 of 1

There's going to be a platypus in Shepparton very soon.

There will be bills and plenty of feet walking around.

But it's not our native four-legged friend.

It's a shoe shop.

Platypus Shoes is the latest new business to set up shop in Shepparton, with the store opening in Shepparton Marketplace soon, according to Goulburn Valley Sign Makers.

The franchise stockpiles a selection of iconic global brands in a range of varieties, from runners to fashion designer boots.

For more information, visit the Shepparton Marketplace Facebook page.

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Lachlan Durling
News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News
News

Tobacco seedlings, worth $20 million at maturity, seized in Shepparton

Police seized 1.3 million tobacco seedlings during searches on properties in Shepparton and Mooroopna on Wednesday as part of a Victoria Police investigation into an organised crime syndicate.

Shepparton News