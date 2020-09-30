Council says kindergarten is “COVID-safe” as centres re-open for Term 4

Kindergarten is back for Term 4, with Greater Shepparton City Council reminding parents its centres are "COVID-safe spaces".

Throughout the past few months, there has been a drop in the number of local children attending kindergarten due to the impacts of the pandemic.

But council said its centres were ready to welcome back children on October 7.

Council director of community Kaye Thomson said it was important for children to continue attending kindergarten to gain necessary skills to prepare them for their first year of school.

“Parents and guardians can rest assured that all of our council-run kindergartens are COVID-safe spaces,” she said.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions at all centres to ensure each child’s safety and wellbeing.”

Ms Thomson said kinder was a "critical year" to prepare children for the structure of school.

“Children who attend kinder often are more independent and confident and have a smoother transition to primary school,” she said.

“We hope to see many of our young ones return to kinder in Term 4.”

If you have any questions before Term 4 begins, contact council on 5832 9700 or visit greatershepparton.com.au