Libs urge feedback on CFA

By Geoff Adams

CFA volunteers are asking for their opinion on the future of the organisation.

The Victorial Liberal Party is seeking feedback from CFA volunteers on the future of the volunteer fire fighting authority.

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell said the consultation process is part of the Victorian Liberals’ Plan to Rebuild the CFA, with direct input provided by local CFA brigade members and volunteers as to how the CFA can be improved for frontline volunteers.
If elected, the Liberals will introduce legislation to restore the CFA’s power to select, recruit and manage its own staff and wear the CFA uniform.

CFA volunteers are being asked to provide their direct input on how to best rebuild the CFA and can do so now via the website www.rebuildthecfa.com.au/volunteer/. In-person consultations will start when it is safe to do so.
Community members wishing to show their support for their local CFA volunteers are also being asked to sign the petition at www.rebuildthecfa.com.au/.
in July the National Party launched www.yoursayonthecfa.com.au – a website giving a voice to volunteers, brigades and country people.

