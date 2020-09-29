News

COVID-19 testing blitz for local commercial passenger and food delivery drivers

By Charmayne Allison

Greater Shepparton currently has two active COVID-19 cases.

Shepparton commercial passenger and food delivery drivers are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19, even if they aren't showing symptoms.

Locals who drive as part of their jobs — such as bus, taxi and train drivers, as well as Uber and takeaway food delivery drivers — are being called on to take part in the testing blitz, which will run until October 7.

The asymptomatic testing is part of a Victorian Government push to ensure the virus isn't going undetected in the community.

People who are tested as part of this blitz will not have to isolate while they await test results if they are not showing symptoms.

To be tested, head to GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic in Graham St, Shepparton. The clinic is open every day from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

Greater Shepparton has had zero active cases of COVID-19 since September 17.

The are also no active cases in the Benalla, Moira, Campaspe and Strathbogie regions.

Mitchell Shire currently has one active case of COVID-19, reported on Saturday, September 26.

The average number of cases diagnosed in the past 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 18.2 and for regional Victoria is 0.6.

Victoria recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus and seven deaths on Tuesday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

