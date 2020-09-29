News

Shepparton’s Pental factory booming despite pandemic

By James Bennett

Pental Products has rostered on more staff during the pandemic.

Pental Products might be one of Greater Shepparton's rare examples of a business that hasn't suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic — actually quite the opposite.

Managing director Charles McLeish said the hygiene and cleaning product manufacturer had rostered on more staff during the pandemic, and the company recently had two big months out of the Shepparton factory.

Looking ahead, he said maintaining staff levels would depend on product demand.

“We've ramped up by putting more staff on and geared up for the current demand,” he said.

However Mr McLeish said that demand was not entirely due to the sudden need to clean which has come about because of COVID-19, but rather a change in public perception that started more than two years ago.

Mr McLeish said the consumer market across the country had changed with more people switching back to purchasing Australian-made products.

He said the pandemic would have accelerated that attitude.

“Australians want something Australian owned and made,” he said.

“It was common for people to walk into the supermarket to find an imported product at discounted price, but then they realise the benefits of buying a local product.

“An example of that, which comes out of the Shepparton plant, is our firelighters that have a map of Australia on the front.”

