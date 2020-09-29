Tatura Community Plan Committee September meeting notes | Tat Chat

The Tatura Community Plan Committee is still working hard for the community and continues to meet via Zoom.

Hopefully it will not be much longer before the members can meet face to face.

We hope you are all safe, healthy, and abiding by the COVID-19 regulations now we have been blessed with having some regulations eased.

Our meeting seemed to be busier than usual with a guest before the meeting — Rob Priestly — who was enlightened to the many roles people play in the numerous service groups throughout Tatura.

Rob was impressed with the enthusiasm and involvement of the Tatura community in what happens in town.

Submissions were made to the Tatura Structure Plan pre-planning that is just starting to be developed; this proposed plan is to set the path for development in and around Tatura, so the committee made sure to put the various views forward in this pre-planning stage.

The Robert Mactier VC Memorial Garden expansion is getting some movement after more negotiations between council and the owners of the vacant land opposite, around a long-term lease that will allow works to proceed on improvements and the park’s expansion.

Our Tatura Library and Community House construction works are all progressing well and the library is due for opening around mid-November, all going well.

The fundraising for the fit-out has been a great success with significant contributions from across the community, followed by a grant from the Federal Government.

The planning for the O’Reilly Rd walking path is progressing with residents to get a letter and a copy of the concept alignment soon.

This is another important link for safe off-road walking which has become really important during recent times.

The pedestrian counter located down near Lake Bartlett is certainly getting a workout, and a new drinking fountain is also proposed for the path in Sunningdale Boulevard.

Let us all look out for those travelling Victorians who are allowed out and about now, and welcome them into our town; no doubt they will be stopping over in our RV Friendly Parking area in Douglas St and hopefully coming into the main street to make purchases or to eat out.

Sadly, we make note of the retirement of our amazing representative from council, Heather East.

Heather has been the fantastic bridge between our group and Greater Shepparton City Council for the past eight years and assisted us and our projects to get to finalisation.

We will miss you Heather, and wish you good health and lots of relaxation in your retirement.

Heather’s tireless efforts will be a key component of the 10-year review of the Tatura Community Plan that is now under way.

As we have had a lot of discussion about past achievements and intend to put together a spread in future editions of the paper, maybe you as residents may have photos you may like to share with me of openings or unveilings etc. We would particularly like photos of the Tatura pool and its opening to the community.

You can speak with me on 0416 494 476.

Our next meeting is due to be held on October 20, and we are hoping we will no longer need to use Zoom.

— Sharon Hopkins