Driver fined $1000

By Monique Preston

A woman has lost her licence for 16 months after being caught driving without a required interlock device on her car.

A former drink-driver who was twice caught driving without a mandatory interlock device on her car has been fined $1000 and lost her licence for 16 months.

Shepparton Magistrates’ Court heard Stephanie Clark, 29, was stopped by police outside a home in Newton St in Shepparton on December 25 last year.

Prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Kim Talbot said Clark told police she did not have her licence on her, but checks found she was a learner driver with an interlock condition on her licence.

L plates were not displayed on the car, she did not have a licensed driver sitting next to her and there was no interlock device fitted, Leading Sen Const Talbot said.

Clark also pleaded guilty to having an unrestrained passenger as her brother, who was in the front passenger seat, had a child sitting on his lap.

The court also heard Clark was stopped by police at a breathtesting site in Mooroopna on February 21, again without an interlock device on her car, a supervising passenger or L plates displayed.

This time, she was also charged with drink driving after recording a blood alcohol concentration of 0.083.

Representing herself in court, Clark said she drove because “I literally have nobody. I do everything by myself”.

She also said she did not have an interlock device fitted to her car, despite an order to do so, because she could not afford it.

Magistrate David Faram warned the woman to keep away from getting behind the wheel of a car.

“Driving while disqualified is a serious offence. You can go to jail,” he said.

