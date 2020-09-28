Boy faces court over Audi theft, crash

A teenager who was allegedly involved in the theft of an Audi from Kialla, which was later involved in an accident in Melbourne, remains in custody.

The 14-year-old Mooroopna boy faced a Children’s Court on Monday in a bail application but the magistrate wanted more time to consider his case before making a decision.

In evidence given to the court, a police informant told the court the boy and two co-accused allegedly went to a Kialla home at 11 pm on September 2.

The boy who faced court and one of the co-accused allegedly climbed a pool fence into the property, while the third person waited outside as a lookout.

The court heard the co-accused allegedly entered the house and stole two wallets which included cash and cards, an iPhone, and keys for several vehicles, including the Audi and a Jeep Cherokee.

Eight people were inside the house at the time.

The 14-year-old allegedly waited in the pool area while his co-accused was inside.

A laptop was stolen from the Jeep Cherokee before the Audi was driven off, the prosecutor said.

The Audi was found in Melbourne on September 8 after being involved in an accident.

A number of cards belonging to the Kialla victim were recovered.

The police officer told the court CCTV footage at the Kialla home and the boy’s home allegedly showed the boy wearing the same clothes at both locations.

The officer gave evidence that on September 4 three males were allegedly seen walking around a Volvo at a house in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton East, and one was in the car, before all three left.

Fingerprints were found at the scene.

On September 10, the boy and one co-accused in this matter were found hiding under a bed at a home in Craigieburn.

The officer opposed bail, saying that the boy was on three youth supervision orders, including ones for aggravated burglary and committing indictable offences at the time of the alleged incidents.

He said the boy had racked up 152 police charges since December 2 last year.

The officer said the offences were serious and posed a high risk to the community.

A prosecutor told the court the boy had been assessed by Youth Justice Bail Services and was found unsuitable for bail.

The boy’s solicitor argued that the boy did not enter the Kialla property and did not know that some of the items had been stolen from the house.

The solicitor also argued Youth Justice had done a significant assessment of the boy and had come up with a comprehensive plan for if he was bailed.

He argued that when his client was released, he would gain more traction with a bail plan than without one.

The magistrate, however, said the Youth Justice department had bent over backwards to help the boy already.

“No intervention … has appeared to have any impact on his offending,” he said.

“There’s no indication of a decrease in the offending.

“The only way a youth supervision order works is if (the boy) starts working with youth justice and starts obeying the law.”

The bail application was adjourned to Thursday.