News

Shepparton youth quiz council candidates

By John Lewis

Slap Tomorrow's Meet the Candidates organiser Derek Poulton with interviewers Tom Saxton and Barbara Brown.

Members of Shepparton's environmental advocacy group Slap Tomorrow have been busy questioning and filming candidates for the 2020 City of Greater Shepparton council elections.

The group's Meet the Candidates project convenor Derek Poulton said all 17 candidates had been invited to participate in a short interview on selected key issues — public transport, carbon emissions, urban sprawl and candidate backgrounds.

Four people have conducted interviews: Slap Tomorrow member and retiree Barbara Brown, student environmental activist Emily Minotti-Watson, former student Tom Saxton, and former Big Ideas project manager Sebastian Wright.

Mr Poulton said the group was keen to involve younger members of the community in the democratic process.

“We really wanted to give a platform to youth to ask relevant questions,” Mr Poulton said.

Mr Saxton, 19, was recently named as a 2020-21 Victorian Youth Congress member.

He asked candidates their views on urban sprawl around Shepparton.

“I've seen it getting worse in my lifetime. I've always seen a lot of empty shops in the CBD area and I've also seen the new CBD redevelopment plan. But then I've seen housing estates getting pushed further out. So that made me wonder if the CBD plan is actually worthwhile. I genuinely don't know,” Mr Saxton said.

Mr Poulton said Ms Minotti-Watson would put questions on tackling climate change and emissions reduction to candidates.

“Emily was the obvious person to ask these questions,” he said.

He said Mr Wright would ask questions on public transport.

“He's based in Bendigo and he said it's an issue getting back to Shepparton. He also sees issues with public transport around the Shepparton CBD and other urban centres in the district,” Mr Poulton said.

Mr Poulton said six out of the 17 candidates had been interviewed so far, with more in the pipeline.

Mr Poulton said he believed the interviews reveal a field of quality candidates for the next council.

“I've been bowled over at the expertise and the talent we've got. I think we can have a very good council,” he said.

More interviews are being conducted this week and are available at https://slaptomorrow2.wixsite.com/slaptomorrow/meet-the-candidates

