Free coffees in Shepparton

A Shepparton supply company is giving away free coffees for three weeks to reward the community's hard work in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Monday, Streamline Supplies will be serving fresh brews free of charge from its daughter company GV Roasters, which produces locally made coffee beans.

It had been a bumpy ride for the company — until, not too long ago, a strange turn of events changed its fortunes.

Managing director Warwick Shemilt said at the start of the pandemic, business was down about 60 per cent.

“We've proved in June and July that when things got better, they get better very quickly,” he said.

In early March, Streamline Supplies had a warehouse full of toilet paper waiting to be supplied to hospitality venues, caravan parks, motels, hotel conference centres and other businesses.

“Our business virtually stopped overnight — so we had all this toilet paper just sitting there,” he said.

Mr Shemilt said Streamline Supplies had about six months worth of toilet paper stocked when the panic buying started.

“They cleaned me out in less than a week,” he said.

“I had six months’ worth — it was just insane.

“That really helped us going through the tough few months ahead.”

Mr Shemilt said people where buying multiple cartons, prompting him to implement a buying limit on toilet paper as it flew out the door.

“Within a week, our warehouse was looking as empty as when we began,” he said.

Mr Shemilt said recently Streamline staff had expressed their desire to give something back to community to thank everyone for doing their part in keeping COVID-19 infections down.

“We thought: ‘Let’s do something to reward the community and the essential workers, doctors, nurses and elderly care staff’,” he said.

“You don't need to do anything, just rock up and we'll have a heap of coffees.”

Coffees will be served at 9 Joseph Baldwin Place, Shepparton, from 6.30 am to 10.30 am. Everyone is welcome.