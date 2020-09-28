POW camp up for sale

It's always important for any buyer to know what they're purchasing ... especially when the property was once used as a prisoner-of-war camp.

Yes, you can actually purchase the land that held captured German, Italian and Japanese POWs during World War II.

Located about 6 km from Murchison, the heritage-listed 56 ha is priced between $280,000 and $305,000.

Vendor Tim Ewert said the Wet Lane land also came with some historical artifacts.

“The old guard house, gate posts and an Italian memorial still remain on the site,” he said.

“I wouldn't say it has a spooky feeling ... it's just a nice quiet spot and I enjoy the history.

“When I first was looking to buy I didn't know too much, but when you start reading the section 32 (Section 32 of the Sale of Land Act requires a vendor to provide certain information to a purchaser before a contract of sale is signed) that's when I realised."

About 4000 people were kept as prisoners of war at the camp after it was built in 1941. They included Japanese POWs from the Cowra breakout in 1944 and from the German auxiliary cruiser Kormoran, which sunk the Australian ship HMAS Sydney.

Mr Ewert said very few people knew how significant the Murchison POW camp was during World War II.

“I think it's quite sad that we don't learn about it enough at school,” he said.

“From what I've researched, some POWs helped build the area such as irrigation channels.

“When they were released, some Italians and Germans actually moved back to the Goulburn Valley.”

If you would like to purchase this piece of history, phone real estate agent Peter Cardamone on 0419 204 608.