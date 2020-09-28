News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

By John Lewis

Jamie Lea performed with singing group Fortessima on a cold Saturday night in Shepparton.

Shepparton's first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs.

She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by audience-starved musicians on Saturday night.

“We really felt a lot of support, and everyone did the right thing with social distancing and masks. It was a wonderful night,” Ms Baggs said.

She said people either drove past and waved, parked and listened or got out of their cars to watch the driveway performances.

“There was such a lot of positive energy from people. I know when we played a few songs to ourselves in the driveway, it just wasn't the same as when people turned up. Just playing to two people transforms the whole thing,” she said.

Asked if there were more Driveway Buskers gigs planned, Ms Baggs was undecided.

“We don't want to overdo it. It was a great snapshot of COVID life — it might have to remain a happy memory,” she said.

