Celebrating PNG Independence Day in Shepparton

It's not every day you get to see your home from hundreds of metres above it.

Members of Goulburn Valley's Papua New Guinean community gathered at the Shepparton Airport on Friday to celebrate the country's Independence Day, with young ones taking to the skies.

Forty-five years ago, on September 16, Papua New Guinea achieved independence from Australia.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the occasion was marked on September 24.

Pilot Anis Mell said the day was also the birthday of his daughter, Noreen.

Kane McLennan was piloting the joy-flights on Thursday, with Noreen in the first group up and away.

The members of the growing Papua New Guinean community in Shepparton said they had moved to the regional city because of their love for rural life and because it was a good place to raise a family.

Rebecca Noki and Cathy Alphonse said they enjoyed the countryside and opportunities of regional Victoria.

Cathy Mell said she thought Shepparton was the best place to live.

“On holidays we go out for fruit picking,” she said.

“Every week I take the kids to the lake, the kids love it. Other families are there and the children play together.”