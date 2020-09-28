News

Tributes flow for Barooga’s Blake Berry

By Shepparton News

Two-year-old Blake Berry drowned at his family's Barooga home on Wednesday.

When news broke that a two-year-old boy had drowned in Barooga on Wednesday, messages of condolence flooded The Cobram Courier's Facebook page.

The boy was later identified as Blake Berry, with the community wrapping their arms around his family.

Nanna Lou Morris: Rest in peace little mate. Such a tragic accident, our tears fall alongside all his family, sending all our love.

Lorraine Wilkie: So sad, RIP little man, condolences to the family.

Kath Martin: So very sorry to hear this. My heartfelt condolences to the family.

Kylie Evans: My heart breaks for the family, such sad news.

Brooke Simone Jennings: Absolutely heartbreaking. My heart goes out to his family. Rest in peace sweetheart.

Anne Betts: So sad. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

Elizabeth Beasley: That is so sad, RIP little man. Condolences to his family and friends.

Denise Pappin: So sad. RIP little one. My sympathy goes out to the family.

Laura Mangion: My gosh, RIP little one. My sympathy to the family and friends.

Connie Macri Fazzolari: So, so sad, hugs to the poor family.

Jillene Spackman: Thoughts and hugs to the family. So sad ... RIP.

Olga Menhennitt: My heart breaks for the family xoxo RIP little one.

Cheryl Peachey: So sad, thoughts and love to all family and those involved xx.

Jan Dodson: R.I.P little sweetheart. My sincere heartfelt sympathy to the family.

Lyn Smith: Gentle hugs to the family.

Julie Button: RIP little angel.

Fiona Butler: So sad, my heart goes out to the family.

