Tributes flow for Barooga’s Blake Berry

When news broke that a two-year-old boy had drowned in Barooga on Wednesday, messages of condolence flooded The Cobram Courier's Facebook page.

The boy was later identified as Blake Berry, with the community wrapping their arms around his family.

Nanna Lou Morris: Rest in peace little mate. Such a tragic accident, our tears fall alongside all his family, sending all our love.

Lorraine Wilkie: So sad, RIP little man, condolences to the family.

Kath Martin: So very sorry to hear this. My heartfelt condolences to the family.

Kylie Evans: My heart breaks for the family, such sad news.

Brooke Simone Jennings: Absolutely heartbreaking. My heart goes out to his family. Rest in peace sweetheart.

