Patient marks 100th cancer treatment

After marking his 100th cancer treatment this week at the Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre, Arnold Smits has encouraged people to take part in bowel cancer screening.

GV Health Bowel Cancer Support Nurse Katie Emanuelli said it was the first time a patient had had that many treatment cycles at the health service.

The Yarrawonga man was diagnosed with bowel cancer in late 2015 after he and his wife Lia Smits had been travelling around the country for about five years.

“Because we were travelling, we didn’t have regular access to a GP,” Mrs Smits said.

It was when they arrived in Shepparton that the couple decided it was time to get Mr Smits's haemorrhoids looked at while he was being treated for high blood pressure.

Mrs Smits urged people to stay on top of their health, whether it was going to visit their doctor or completing a bowel cancer screen.

According to the Cancer Council, those aged between 50 and 74 receive a free home testing kit in the mail every two years from the government.

People outside of that age bracket who are experiencing symptoms could consult with their GP.

According to Bowel Cancer Australia, symptoms include a recent, persistent change in bowel habit; a change in the shape or appearance of your poo; blood in your poo or rectal bleeding; frequent gas pain and/or cramps; and a pain or a lump in the anus or rectum, among others.

GV Health Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre associate nurse unit manager Linley Smith said there had been so many different staff members involved in Mr Smits's care during his treatment.

“He is well and truly part of the family here,” she said.

For further information regarding bowel cancer and screening visit the Bowel Cancer Australia website at bowelcanceraustralia.org