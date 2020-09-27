Man injured in farm accident

A man has been flown to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Police attended a property on Midland Hwy about 6.30pm on Sunday night following reports a man had sustained injuries to his legs while working with machinery.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated a man in his 50s who was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

The matter will be investigated by WorkSafe.

