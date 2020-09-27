News

Updated camera policy for Shepparton streets

By James Bennett

The Safer City Camera Network Policy has been updated by council.

1 of 1

Updated camera policy

Greater Shepparton City Council recently updated its Safer City Camera Network Policy to maintain the integrity of its camera network.

The updates will allow for more locations in the council's Safer City Camera Network.

Councillor Les Oroszvary said it would be a benefit for community safety.

“It provides the community and also law enforcement with real-time video footage in terms of being able to detect and prevent criminal activity, and also gives the community a measure of security around the central business district and Victoria Park Lake precinct.

“I think it's very important to have a policy like this in place for terms of risk management.”

New committee members

The Greater Shepparton Women's Charter Advisory Committee will have four new members after council approved their appointments at its recent ordinary meeting.

The women elected were: Sam Spinks, Simone Masters, Kathryn Maddox and Olga Novak.

They will serve two-year terms.

The GSWCAC promotes women in leadership at all level of decision-making in the municipality.

Peter Holland will serve on the Greater Shepparton Sports Hall of Fame Advisory Committee, whose appointment was also approved by the council.

Mr Holland's position as a community member representative will run until March 2022.

More rain to reach average

Greater Shepparton will most likely fall short of its September average rainfall, according the data collected from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Shepparton Airport recorded 7 mm of rain last week, while Tatura received 9.4 mm and Mooroopna 11 mm.

For the month thus far, Shepparton has received 23 mm and will need exactly 13 mm to reach its September monthly average.

Tatura has had 24.4 mm this month. Its September average is 42.5 mm.

Mooroopna's monthly rainfall so far is 26.8 mm and it will need a heavy downpour for the next few days to hits its 43.5 mm September average.

Showers are predicted for Shepparton and Tatura mid-week.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Lachlan Durling
News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News