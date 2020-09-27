Updated camera policy for Shepparton streets

Updated camera policy

Greater Shepparton City Council recently updated its Safer City Camera Network Policy to maintain the integrity of its camera network.

The updates will allow for more locations in the council's Safer City Camera Network.

Councillor Les Oroszvary said it would be a benefit for community safety.

“It provides the community and also law enforcement with real-time video footage in terms of being able to detect and prevent criminal activity, and also gives the community a measure of security around the central business district and Victoria Park Lake precinct.

“I think it's very important to have a policy like this in place for terms of risk management.”

New committee members

The Greater Shepparton Women's Charter Advisory Committee will have four new members after council approved their appointments at its recent ordinary meeting.

The women elected were: Sam Spinks, Simone Masters, Kathryn Maddox and Olga Novak.

They will serve two-year terms.

The GSWCAC promotes women in leadership at all level of decision-making in the municipality.

Peter Holland will serve on the Greater Shepparton Sports Hall of Fame Advisory Committee, whose appointment was also approved by the council.

Mr Holland's position as a community member representative will run until March 2022.

More rain to reach average

Greater Shepparton will most likely fall short of its September average rainfall, according the data collected from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Shepparton Airport recorded 7 mm of rain last week, while Tatura received 9.4 mm and Mooroopna 11 mm.

For the month thus far, Shepparton has received 23 mm and will need exactly 13 mm to reach its September monthly average.

Tatura has had 24.4 mm this month. Its September average is 42.5 mm.

Mooroopna's monthly rainfall so far is 26.8 mm and it will need a heavy downpour for the next few days to hits its 43.5 mm September average.

Showers are predicted for Shepparton and Tatura mid-week.