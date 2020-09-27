More rain brings open gardens

Carmel Arena is one of many gardeners in the Goulburn Valley who have loved this year's above-average rainfall.

For Ms Arena, her Coomboona gardens are particularly special.

Her passion for the six-and-a-half hectares of English-style beauty is something she wants to share with the community.

Starting this Sunday, October 4, and continuing every Sunday until December 6, the stunning Yackatoon gardens will be opened to the public.

It's the second year in a row Ms Arena has opened her gardens but this time promises to showcase more greenery thanks to this year's rain.

“It (the garden) has a lovely backdrop from the eucalyptus forest as it's next to the national park,” she said.

“It's a nice environment to take your friends out on the weekend.

“With the added rain this year everything is looking lovely. The lilies and violets are looking fabulous.

“Last year was our first with a big grand opening but I do want to do this every spring because that's when the garden looks its best.

“People loved it last year because there's nothing else like it in the area.”

Ms Arena said the gardens were well spread out and would accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

She said there would be outdoor seating with a spot of Devonshire tea to enjoy.

“Last year we had tea rooms but we can't do that because of the restrictions, so this year I'll set up seating under trees and so-on.”

Ms Arena said she was opening her garden earlier than last year but real garden lovers would come twice to notice the growth between October and December.

Entry to the gardens costs $10. For information visit www.yackatoongardens.com