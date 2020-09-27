News

More rain brings open gardens

By James Bennett

A scenic lake wraps around the evergreen gardens.

1 of 1

Carmel Arena is one of many gardeners in the Goulburn Valley who have loved this year's above-average rainfall.

For Ms Arena, her Coomboona gardens are particularly special.

Her passion for the six-and-a-half hectares of English-style beauty is something she wants to share with the community.

Starting this Sunday, October 4, and continuing every Sunday until December 6, the stunning Yackatoon gardens will be opened to the public.

It's the second year in a row Ms Arena has opened her gardens but this time promises to showcase more greenery thanks to this year's rain.

“It (the garden) has a lovely backdrop from the eucalyptus forest as it's next to the national park,” she said.

“It's a nice environment to take your friends out on the weekend.

“With the added rain this year everything is looking lovely. The lilies and violets are looking fabulous.

“Last year was our first with a big grand opening but I do want to do this every spring because that's when the garden looks its best.

“People loved it last year because there's nothing else like it in the area.”

Ms Arena said the gardens were well spread out and would accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

She said there would be outdoor seating with a spot of Devonshire tea to enjoy.

“Last year we had tea rooms but we can't do that because of the restrictions, so this year I'll set up seating under trees and so-on.”

Ms Arena said she was opening her garden earlier than last year but real garden lovers would come twice to notice the growth between October and December.

Entry to the gardens costs $10. For information visit www.yackatoongardens.com

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Lachlan Durling
News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News