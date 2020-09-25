Illegal tree cutting an ongoing problem in Shepparton and Mooroopna

Trees aged 100 years or older are among those cut down illegally in Mooroopna bushland recently.

Authorities are concerned about an ongoing problem of trees being cut down for firewood in Gemmill Swamp Wildlife Reserve, Reedy Swamp and other parks and reserves around the Shepparton and Mooroopna region.

Parks Victoria area chief ranger Jessica Reid said hundreds of mature trees had been destroyed in the area in the past few years.

Greater Shepparton City Council environment manager Sharon Terry said a range of different sized trees had been cut down, but it seemed the bigger ones were “more attractive for firewood”.

Ms Terry said it was illegal to remove any firewood at all from this area.

“The removal of any native vegetation without a planning permit and/or permission from the land manager is illegal,” she said.

According to Parks Victoria, many animals rely on fallen timber and tree hollows for habitat, with crevices under logs and hollows in trees providing safe places for mammals, reptiles, birds and invertebrates to live and are the perfect place to protect their young from predators.

Fallen timber and tree hollows also provide food resources and recycling nutrients in the ecosystem as it decays, Parks Victoria said.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to illegal firewood collection, given the negative impacts it has on forest health, wildlife habitat, cultural heritage, public safety and the sustainability of firewood resources that local communities rely on,” Ms Reid said.

Ms Terry said the cutting down of trees on public land was an ongoing issue authorities faced throughout the region.

“Destruction of native vegetation is a crime and these people are profiting from illegal activity putting legal firewood providers at a disadvantage,” Ms Terry said.

“It destroys habitat for wildlife and is dangerous for other users of the bush as some of these trees are cut but left standing.”

More than 60 people have been caught in Victoria illegally collecting firewood and felling trees on public land since the Conservation Regulator, Forest Fire Management Victoria and Parks Victoria launched Operation Hollows in March.

The operation targets the unlawful removal of commercial quantities of firewood from public land, and suppliers of illegal firewood.

People who suspect anyone of illegal firewood activities can phone Parks Victoria on 131 963 or the Office of the Conservation Regulator on 136 186.

The people cutting down the trees should not be approached directly.

Firewood can only be taken from designated collection areas during approved times and for personal use only and cannot be sold.