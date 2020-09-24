Chop for big red

This giant redgum tree was felled near the entrance to the former SPC Ardmona building in Young St, Mooroopna, earlier this week.

A nearby resident said while the tree was a beauty, it probably had to go because it was an obstruction for trucks trying to get in and out of the premises, and if a branch dropped it could be dangerous.

Oddie agrees, and hopes someone turns the lovely wood into furniture.

The resident said the colour and smell of the felled big red was amazing.

Buy Aussie Day

Just a heads up - next Thursday is the first National Buy Aussie Day.

Oddie reckons it's a great idea and everyone should get behind the "call to arms" to support our small businesses. They've suffered enough with bushfires and COVID shutdowns. So get your shopping bags out and fill them with some true blue goods and produce.

If you're stuck for choice there's plenty of ideas at http://www.buyaussieday.com.au/

Junior bite near

Oddie loves the weather and cute animal pictures but another obsession is Shepparton's fixation with drive-thru's.

In the past 12 months we've seen a drive-thru coffee, KFC and kebab/HSPs - what's not to love about that.

Driving along the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Kialla, Oddie has spotted a California feeling closer to completion.

Yes, Carl's Jnr along with the adjoining Caltex is coming along nicely.

Almost everyday this week, the upcoming Kialla Lakes Dve site seems to have had a paint job, new lights installed and the signage ready to go.

Oddie can't wait to try some burgers.

The squatting plover

Oddie has been on the phone to a worried reader that has a pesky plover who decided to make a home in their home.

The man told Oddie the plover has decided to become a squatter on their roof and is making such a noise it sounds like the little bugger is wearing gumboots.

The plover is taking full advantage of its squatters rights by getting cranky at the man goes to his car.