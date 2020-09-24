Arcadia fish hatchery earthworks to begin later this year

The Victorian Fisheries Authority expects earthworks on the Arcadia fish hatchery will start later this year.

The $7 million project will host the breeding of millions of threatened native fish each year, including Murray cod, golden perch and freshwater catfish, that will be stocked in more than 100 Victorian public waterways.

The site — at 200 Ross Rd, Arcadia, near Shepparton — was chosen due to access to high quality groundwater and surface water, channel water, plenty of clay for building ponds, a large header dam and two houses.

“The design of our native fish hatchery is based on leading eco-friendly fish farming technology and will re-use water by filtering it through a wetland full of native aquatic plants,” VFA native fish hatchery project director Anthony Forster said.

“No wastewater will be discharged to surrounding waterways.

“We are (also) investigating the use of solar power on the farm and are developing plans to restore the property's floodplain to its original condition.”

Since acquiring the 170 ha site, the VFA has been doing surveys, repairing fences, assessing buildings, installing video surveillance and signs, maintaining the gardens, removing rubbish and replacing pumps and pipes.

“We recently engaged engineering expertise to help us finalise the hatchery design and work through the approvals processes,” Mr Forster said.

“We are also undertaking a cultural heritage due diligence assessment with input from representatives of the Yorta Yorta community.

“We have applied for a bore construction licence, which will require a period of public consultation and advertisement in local newspapers.”

The VFA expects the site's earthworks and buildings to be completed by October next year.

These works will include the construction of 32 ponds, most of which measure 30 m x 60 m, and the VFA also plans to erect several low-profile buildings at the property that will be used to hatch fish, hold broodstock and store equipment, cool rooms and freezers.

“Twenty of the ponds will be used to grow out newly hatched fry to the fingerling stage (40 mm),” Mr Forster said.

“These juvenile fish feed on zooplankton for about eight weeks.

“They are then harvested, salt-treated and loaded into fish transport vehicles, ready for stocking.

“The remaining 12 ponds will be used to hold large Murray cod and golden perch broodfish, which will be fed on a diet of carp, other fish and yabbies.

“We've been busy collecting and holding hundreds of large Murray cod and golden perch to use at the hatchery as future broodfish.”

Mr Forster said the VFA was currently seeking $3 million of funding to set up a visitor centre at the site.