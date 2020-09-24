News

McPherson Media Group buys Wodonga print centre

By Shepparton News

McPherson Media Group executive chairman Ross McPherson has welcomed a Victorian Government support package for regional media.

The McPherson Media Group — which publishes the Shepparton News and a dozen other newspapers across the Goulburn-Murray region — has purchased the Wodonga print centre and offices from Australian Community Media.

The Wodonga print centre has been home to The Border Mail newspaper.

MMG executive chairman Ross McPherson said he had mixed feelings about the move.

“It is a strategic opportunity for us, but it means closing our Shepparton printing plant and job losses here for more than 25 people.

“There are many loyal and long-serving employees among them, some of whom have been with us for over 40 years,” Mr McPherson said.

He said the economic impacts from the COVID-19-induced recession had forced the group to position itself for what he expected would be challenging years ahead.

“The Wodonga press has significantly greater capacity and a longer life than our press at South Shepparton. It will enable us to grow our print volumes with ACM titles, including The Border Mail, the Wagga Daily Advertiser and the papers at Leeton and Griffith.”

He said part of the agreement involved offering employment to the Wodonga printing staff, who had been on stand-down since April.

“Should some of them not wish to return, there may be opportunities for deployment for some of our Shepparton people — but we won’t know that for some days,” Mr McPherson said.

MMG will assume control of the Wodonga site in early October.

