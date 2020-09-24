Election 2020: Merrigum wish list

Communication between Greater Shepparton City Council and the people Merrigum could be better, but overall the community has benefitted in the past four years, a community group says.

Ahead of next month's council election, Merrigum Community Group is hoping the new City of Greater Shepparton councillors can improve communication between themselves and staff members.

Group president Russell Speed said Merrigum was fortunate to receive funding for its netball courts as well as splash park and new pool fence.

“This year has been difficult for someone to come out to Merrigum, so we've had Zoom meetings,” he said.

“We're happy to work with anyone. The Merrigum Community Group is quite happy with what we (town) have received in the past four years.”

Mr Speed said there was no reason that type of support couldn't continue for the next four years.

Looking ahead, Mr Speed said he'd like to see Merrigum grow, and this would require more development, but he said there had been previous examples of red tape issues.

“Council has current plans to develop Merrigum, so we'd like to see some action there,” he said.

“Some are trying to develop housing in Merrigum but have had issues with red tape. I think if the right councillors are more forthcoming they can be part of the process helping us to grow.

“Blocks of land do sell quickly and we have drawcards for people who want rural living.

“The town is fortunate to have sewerage, natural gas, footy club, netball club, fire station, golf club and so-on; all we need is people.

“There are little things Merrigum needs such as more bins in public areas, concreting outside the town cafe.

“We have a proposal to put some artwork around the power-poles in the main street to beautify it up a little bit.”