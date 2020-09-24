News

Election 2020: Merrigum wish list

By James Bennett

Merrigum Football Netball Club is just one of many recipients of government funding in the past four years.

1 of 1

Communication between Greater Shepparton City Council and the people Merrigum could be better, but overall the community has benefitted in the past four years, a community group says.

Ahead of next month's council election, Merrigum Community Group is hoping the new City of Greater Shepparton councillors can improve communication between themselves and staff members.

Group president Russell Speed said Merrigum was fortunate to receive funding for its netball courts as well as splash park and new pool fence.

“This year has been difficult for someone to come out to Merrigum, so we've had Zoom meetings,” he said.

“We're happy to work with anyone. The Merrigum Community Group is quite happy with what we (town) have received in the past four years.”

Mr Speed said there was no reason that type of support couldn't continue for the next four years.

Looking ahead, Mr Speed said he'd like to see Merrigum grow, and this would require more development, but he said there had been previous examples of red tape issues.

“Council has current plans to develop Merrigum, so we'd like to see some action there,” he said.

“Some are trying to develop housing in Merrigum but have had issues with red tape. I think if the right councillors are more forthcoming they can be part of the process helping us to grow.

“Blocks of land do sell quickly and we have drawcards for people who want rural living.

“The town is fortunate to have sewerage, natural gas, footy club, netball club, fire station, golf club and so-on; all we need is people.

“There are little things Merrigum needs such as more bins in public areas, concreting outside the town cafe.

“We have a proposal to put some artwork around the power-poles in the main street to beautify it up a little bit.”

Latest articles

News

Election 2020: Merrigum wish list

Communication between Greater Shepparton City Council and the people Merrigum could be better, but overall the community has benefitted in the past four years, a community group says. Ahead of next month’s council election, Merrigum Community Group...

James Bennett
News

Police call for witnesses after Mooroopna assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was assaulted on September 14. About 12.30 pm the driver was assaulted in his vehicle by an unknown male offender on the shoulder of Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway near KidsTown. Police...

Lachlan Durling
News

The view from the carpet

So here we are heading into another spring and I’m lying on the carpet staring into my dog’s cloudy eye and wondering how long tea will be. Mr Dylan is on the record player. That’s what we do down here on the carpet as the days lengthen and the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Police block fast food car park after reports of hoon drivers

Shepparton police will be cracking down on hooning and antisocial behaviour around town in the coming weeks.

Lachlan Durling
News

Peter Starkie dies after ladder accident in Shepparton

The band was known for hit songs including Living in the 70s and Horror Movie

Morgan Dyer