Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

UPDATE, 10.25AM

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on September 24.

Police, SES, CFA, Ambulance Victoria and the air ambulance attended the scene on Wahring-Murchison East Rd where the man had to be cut free.

Police said the Mitsubishi 380 sedan was travelling north on the road before it veered across the southbound lane and left the road, coming to rest on its roof in the southbound lane.

Wahring-Murchison East Rd was closed at the Goulburn Valley Freeway off ramp from about 7.30am while SES worked to free the man.

The road was reopened about two-and-a-half hours later.

Investigations are continuing and police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au

EARLER, 9.45AM

More to come.