News

Man sues hospital after penis was amputated

By Monique Preston

1 of 1

A Shepparton man who had to have his penis amputated after contracting an infection is suing Goulburn Valley Health.

A writ, issued in the Supreme Court on September 14, alleges the man was admitted to hospital on March 30, 2018, to be treated in connection with a swollen scrotum and penis.

The writ alleges the man, now aged 70, developed a severe bacterial infection and necrotising fasciitis — a flesh-eating disease — during treatment at the hospital.

The man alleges the hospital failed to adequately or properly assess the penis, or prescribe effective antibiotic medication to deal with the infection.

The writ says the hospital failed to identify and diagnose the man had developed sepsis of the penis and scrotum area, and there was a delayed diagnosis of Fournier's gangrene.

It also alleges the hospital failed to transfer him to a specialist or specialist hospital.

According to the writ, the man’s penis had to be removed, and there was also loss of the left testicle and removal and repositioning of the right testicle.

The man has requested a hearing at the Shepparton Supreme Court before a judge alone.

A spokesperson said Goulburn Valley Health would not be commenting as it was a legal matter.

Latest articles

News

Hunt is on for a home for the homeless

A group of Shepparton advocates for the homeless are hunting for a house and land package to help build new lives for those with nowhere to call home. Greater Shepparton City councillor Kim O’Keeffe has teamed up with café and restaurant...

John Lewis
News

Drive around for a musical Saturday night

Get set for a series of live gigs presented in driveways around the Shepparton district on Saturday night. Musicians will perform at 14 locations around Shepparton, Kialla, Toolamba, Mooroopna and Numurkah from 7 pm to 9 pm on...

John Lewis
News

Man sues hospital after penis was amputated

A Shepparton man who had to have his penis amputated after contracting an infection is suing Goulburn Valley Health. A writ, issued in the Supreme Court on September 14, alleges the man was admitted to hospital on March 30, 2018, to be treated in...

Monique Preston

MOST POPULAR

News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight.

Andrew Johnston
News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Liz Mellino