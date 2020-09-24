Man sues hospital after penis was amputated

A Shepparton man who had to have his penis amputated after contracting an infection is suing Goulburn Valley Health.

A writ, issued in the Supreme Court on September 14, alleges the man was admitted to hospital on March 30, 2018, to be treated in connection with a swollen scrotum and penis.

The writ alleges the man, now aged 70, developed a severe bacterial infection and necrotising fasciitis — a flesh-eating disease — during treatment at the hospital.

The man alleges the hospital failed to adequately or properly assess the penis, or prescribe effective antibiotic medication to deal with the infection.

The writ says the hospital failed to identify and diagnose the man had developed sepsis of the penis and scrotum area, and there was a delayed diagnosis of Fournier's gangrene.

It also alleges the hospital failed to transfer him to a specialist or specialist hospital.

According to the writ, the man’s penis had to be removed, and there was also loss of the left testicle and removal and repositioning of the right testicle.

The man has requested a hearing at the Shepparton Supreme Court before a judge alone.

A spokesperson said Goulburn Valley Health would not be commenting as it was a legal matter.