News

Shepparton energy hub plan launch

By John Lewis

Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines has launched her ambitious Local Power Plan for 50 regional energy hubs across Australia, including Shepparton.

1 of 1

Shepparton would be the host of a new renewable energy hub under an ambitious $483 million plan to build a string of locally owned power stations across regional Australia.

Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines launched her Local Power Plan via an online Zoom meeting on Wednesday, September 23.

Shepparton’s hub, one of 50 Dr Haines wants to see established around the country, would support local community groups to develop their own renewable energy projects.

The hub would provide technical expertise and distribute $650,000 worth of grants to local community groups each year for the next 10 years.

Dr Haines has lobbied the Federal Government for her plan to be funded in next month's budget. Later this year she will introduce legislation to establish a new Australian Local Power Agency to administer the scheme.

“To make this a reality, we need the government to come to the table,” Dr Haines said.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the Liberal-National government had already announced its own $1.9 billion plan for future energy technologies.

“This includes specific measures designed to support farming and regional communities to reduce emissions, while also creating jobs and encourage local investment,” Mr Drum said.

He said the government was focused on unlocking new technologies across the economy to help drive down costs.

Mr Drum said the government was working with the states to accelerate three critical transmission projects, including the VNI West interconnector between Victoria and NSW.

Goulburn Valley Community Energy chief executive Geoff Lodge was among a panel of expert advisers for the Haines plan.

He said the plan presented a real opportunity for community-owned enterprises to forge partnerships with government and international investors to generate and sell power locally.

“Community organisations don't have to stay small, they can become a player in this energy plan and in the national power market,” Mr Lodge said.

He said since forming 12 years ago, Murchison-based not-for-profit organisation GV Community had delivered solar power projects to domestic and commercial premises worth $55 million, and had another $105 million worth of projects on its books.

Mr Lodge said a renewable energy revolution was transforming power production across the country.

“This transformation is coming like a tsunami, whether we like it or not — and this plan is an opportunity for local communities to participate and benefit from it,” he said.

Dr Haines said a Victorian pilot program that invested $1.3 million in Bendigo, Ballarat and the Latrobe Valley generated 15 projects worth $14.5 million to local economies and saved $364,000 in local electricity bills.

“Our proposal is significantly more ambitious so would deliver much greater economic return and much greater savings,” she said.

Included in the Haines plan is a public underwriting scheme for community-owned energy projects to attract large private investors.

“They can then partner with local communities to develop, for instance, a solar farm or a community battery that could help power an entire regional town,” she said.

Locals could also be offered the chance to buy up to 20 per cent of the project value and secure a minority stake.

“Every year, energy companies make billions of dollars selling electricity to Australians,” Dr Haines said.

“If everyday regional Australians could invest in these new renewable power stations, we’d create a significant new income stream for everyday people,” she said.

The full plan is available at www.localpowerplan.com

Latest articles

Other sport

Mooney backs instincts in cricket’s return

Australian opener Beth Mooney says she’s learning to be more assertive at the crease as she prepares to start the summer as the world’s top-ranked T20 batter.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Healy reveals 360-degree batting aim

Alyssa Healy says she could introduce some new strokes to her game when Australia returns to action against New Zealand in a Twenty20 international on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aust cricketers face Xmas without families

Complexities surrounding COVID-19 bubbles could see Australian cricketers be forced away from their families at Christmas in the lead-up the Boxing Day Test.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight.

Andrew Johnston
News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Liz Mellino