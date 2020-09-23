Shepparton energy hub plan launch

Shepparton would be the host of a new renewable energy hub under an ambitious $483 million plan to build a string of locally owned power stations across regional Australia.

Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines launched her Local Power Plan via an online Zoom meeting on Wednesday, September 23.

Shepparton’s hub, one of 50 Dr Haines wants to see established around the country, would support local community groups to develop their own renewable energy projects.

The hub would provide technical expertise and distribute $650,000 worth of grants to local community groups each year for the next 10 years.

Dr Haines has lobbied the Federal Government for her plan to be funded in next month's budget. Later this year she will introduce legislation to establish a new Australian Local Power Agency to administer the scheme.

“To make this a reality, we need the government to come to the table,” Dr Haines said.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the Liberal-National government had already announced its own $1.9 billion plan for future energy technologies.

“This includes specific measures designed to support farming and regional communities to reduce emissions, while also creating jobs and encourage local investment,” Mr Drum said.

He said the government was focused on unlocking new technologies across the economy to help drive down costs.

Mr Drum said the government was working with the states to accelerate three critical transmission projects, including the VNI West interconnector between Victoria and NSW.

Goulburn Valley Community Energy chief executive Geoff Lodge was among a panel of expert advisers for the Haines plan.

He said the plan presented a real opportunity for community-owned enterprises to forge partnerships with government and international investors to generate and sell power locally.

“Community organisations don't have to stay small, they can become a player in this energy plan and in the national power market,” Mr Lodge said.

He said since forming 12 years ago, Murchison-based not-for-profit organisation GV Community had delivered solar power projects to domestic and commercial premises worth $55 million, and had another $105 million worth of projects on its books.

Mr Lodge said a renewable energy revolution was transforming power production across the country.

“This transformation is coming like a tsunami, whether we like it or not — and this plan is an opportunity for local communities to participate and benefit from it,” he said.

Dr Haines said a Victorian pilot program that invested $1.3 million in Bendigo, Ballarat and the Latrobe Valley generated 15 projects worth $14.5 million to local economies and saved $364,000 in local electricity bills.

“Our proposal is significantly more ambitious so would deliver much greater economic return and much greater savings,” she said.

Included in the Haines plan is a public underwriting scheme for community-owned energy projects to attract large private investors.

“They can then partner with local communities to develop, for instance, a solar farm or a community battery that could help power an entire regional town,” she said.

Locals could also be offered the chance to buy up to 20 per cent of the project value and secure a minority stake.

“Every year, energy companies make billions of dollars selling electricity to Australians,” Dr Haines said.

“If everyday regional Australians could invest in these new renewable power stations, we’d create a significant new income stream for everyday people,” she said.

The full plan is available at www.localpowerplan.com