News

Drive around for a musical Saturday night

By John Lewis

Singer Ellia Leocata will join a list of driveway buskers around Goulburn Valley towns on Saturday night.

1 of 1

Get set for a series of live gigs presented in driveways around the Shepparton district on Saturday night.

Musicians will perform at 14 locations around Shepparton, Kialla, Toolamba, Mooroopna and Numurkah from 7 pm to 9 pm on September 26.

Music fans are invited to grab some snacks and cash, drive or walk to the addresses, watch performers and donate to the artists who have missed performing to live audiences during pandemic restrictions and lockdowns.

Organiser Tricia Baggs said she hoped it would be as popular as the annual Christmas lights show.

“You’ll get to hear a few tunes and have the chance to make a difference by donating some coins to a local artist and giving them an audience for the first time in a long time,” she said.

“All under the beautiful Shepparton evening stars. It’s kind of like drive-in Christmas lights, but with live music.”

Latest articles

News

Drive around for a musical Saturday night

Get set for a series of live gigs presented in driveways around the Shepparton district on Saturday night. Musicians will perform at 14 locations around Shepparton, Kialla, Toolamba, Mooroopna and Numurkah from 7 pm to 9 pm on...

John Lewis
News

Tatura farmers find TikTok fame

In the 1960s when Theodore and Maddalena Lagozzino started farming at Tatura, the phrase ‘tick tock’ meant checking your watch and telling someone to get back to work. Now their grandsons, third generation farmers Theodore (Theo) and Gerald, are using social media platform TikTok to grow the family business.

Jessica Ball
News

Youths in allegedly stolen car crash in Mooroopna

Police are investigating after a crash in Mooroopna about 11.30 pm on Tuesday night.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight.

Andrew Johnston
News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Liz Mellino