Drive around for a musical Saturday night

Get set for a series of live gigs presented in driveways around the Shepparton district on Saturday night.

Musicians will perform at 14 locations around Shepparton, Kialla, Toolamba, Mooroopna and Numurkah from 7 pm to 9 pm on September 26.

Music fans are invited to grab some snacks and cash, drive or walk to the addresses, watch performers and donate to the artists who have missed performing to live audiences during pandemic restrictions and lockdowns.

Organiser Tricia Baggs said she hoped it would be as popular as the annual Christmas lights show.

“You’ll get to hear a few tunes and have the chance to make a difference by donating some coins to a local artist and giving them an audience for the first time in a long time,” she said.

“All under the beautiful Shepparton evening stars. It’s kind of like drive-in Christmas lights, but with live music.”