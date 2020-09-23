Drink driver fined and has licence cancelled

A woman who crashed her car while driving at almost twice the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined $1000 and lost her driver’s licence for 18 months.

Cheryl Barwick, 29, pleaded guilty in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday to drink-driving and careless driving.

Prosecutor John McNamara told the court Barwick hit a traffic island in the middle of the road after turning left from Numurkah Rd into Grutzner Ave in Shepparton on March 27.

The court heard that after the accident Barwick recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.098.

Her car was also written off after the crash, which happened at 8.10 pm.

Barwick told police she drank seven cans of bourbon and a shot of rum during the afternoon.

Her solicitor Ian Michaelson told the court there was a “confluence of events” before the crash.

“That day she lost her job at Aquamoves, which closed due to COVID, and she became unemployed,” he said.

The court was told Barwick had also had other family matters happening and a relationship breakdown.

“She drank too much and made the poor decision to drive,” Mr Michaelson said.

He noted that Barwick had had a drug problem in the past but said she was now clean and was wanting to do a TAFE Diploma of Community Service.

“I think she’s come a long way from where she was in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 when she had an addiction to ice,” Mr Michaelson said.

In sentencing Barwick, magistrate Mary-Anne MacCallum said Barwick was lucky she did not injure herself or someone else.

“It’s a matter of great concern this happened on a Friday night when other people would have been around.”

However, Ms MacCallum said Barwick did “appear to have come a long way” in turning her life around.