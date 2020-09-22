Education First Youth Foyer Shepparton students enjoy free food trucks

On Sundays, students at Education First Youth Foyer Shepparton usually have a meal together.

But with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people allowed at gatherings, their weekly cook-up has been put on ice.

So, in stepped EFYFS team leader Tessa Marnane, who had an idea that would kill two birds with one stone.

She put a call out on Facebook asking the community if there were any businesses that needed support and wanted to provide a feed for students at EFYFS.

And to her surprise, she got a lightning-quick response from one local business with a food truck, offering to do it for free.

“Nanna Marce started the trend of the food trucks for our students here, they've donated everything and been absolutely amazing,” Ms Marnane said.

“They said to us that Sundays are their family day and they were always taught to make the circle a little bigger when they get the chance, so its ‘on us'.”

Nanna Marce, one of Shepparton's most beloved food trucks, famous for its chicken and altruistic acts, parked its truck for students to order from at will.

Ms Marnane said it created a flow-on effect, with food van ChowTown and popular ice-cream truck Mr Sheppy setting up shop there too on Sundays.

“Usually we have a lot of community work and events on, so we’re trying to think out of the box here,” she said.

“Everyone loves food and they would never really have the money to purchase food truck food at a festival, so it’s a really good experience.”

There are about 40 young people at different stages of education or employment who are living independently from their parents at EFYFS.

Ms Marnane said the new fast food initiative had been a hit with all of them.

“Students have loved experiencing different food and cultures, it's been a real talking point and probably the highlight of our week,” she said.

“It’s still happening and we’re open up for everyone who wants to come past.”

Ms Marnane wished to thank all the other businesses in the region which had shown their support, including Aloi Thai, Mustafa’s Kebabs, Fresh Point Pizza, Enzo's Burger, Schnitz Shepparton, Nedal Kebabs, GV Charcoal Chicken, Pop Up Greek Night, Barca Love, GV Noodle Canteen, The Deck, Archer St Milkbar & Takeaway, and Kialla Lakes Pizzeria.