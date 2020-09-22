Who’s running for Shepparton council?

Greater Shepparton voters will choose from 17 people at next month's local council election.

Nominations have closed, with Steve Neff coming in as a last-minute candidate.

The list of those running (not in ballot order) for the nine positions on council is as follows:

• Sam Spinks

• Allan Turner

• Andrew Bock

• Anthony Brophy

• Geoff Dobson

• Royden James

• Shane Sali

• Fern Summer

• Greg James

• Zahra Haydar Big

• Rob Priestly

• Seema Abdullah

• Dinny Adem

• Kim O'Keeffe

• Shelley Sutton

• Ben Ladson

• Steve Neff

The ballot draw is this afternoon. Ballot papers will arrive in letterboxes between October 6 to 8.

All ballots must be returned by mail by 6pm on October 23.

The News will be running a 'meet the candidates' spread in this Friday's newspaper.