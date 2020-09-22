News
Who’s running for Shepparton council?By James Bennett
Greater Shepparton voters will choose from 17 people at next month's local council election.
Nominations have closed, with Steve Neff coming in as a last-minute candidate.
The list of those running (not in ballot order) for the nine positions on council is as follows:
• Sam Spinks
• Allan Turner
• Andrew Bock
• Anthony Brophy
• Geoff Dobson
• Royden James
• Shane Sali
• Fern Summer
• Greg James
• Zahra Haydar Big
• Rob Priestly
• Seema Abdullah
• Dinny Adem
• Kim O'Keeffe
• Shelley Sutton
• Ben Ladson
• Steve Neff
The ballot draw is this afternoon. Ballot papers will arrive in letterboxes between October 6 to 8.
All ballots must be returned by mail by 6pm on October 23.
The News will be running a 'meet the candidates' spread in this Friday's newspaper.