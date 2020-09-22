Local organisations invited to apply for $2.5 million in VicHealth grants

When AFL Victoria Country Masters team Goulburn Valley Giants’ president David Davis talks about the club, he focuses on the personal testimonies.

It's the feedback of members’ nearest and dearest — partners, spouses and children — who have witnessed the life-changing impact the club has had on the men in their lives, that gives Mr Davis the most satisfaction.

“We had a player who was a farmer. His wife told me he was on the verge of giving up before he joined the team,” Mr Davis said.

“I’ve had other partners say, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but keep it up’.

“I also had one of the players’ children run up to me one day and shake my hand and say, ‘This has been fantastic for Dad’.”

Launched in 2015, the AFL Victoria Country Masters team has provided a source of social connection and fitness for men aged 35 and over.

Before the pandemic hit, the team trained together every Wednesday night, enjoying a barbecue together afterwards.

But while training has been temporarily paused due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club has maintained contact with the players, encouraging them to keep active.

In fact, the pandemic has seen numbers increase, with 15 men joining between the first and second lockdowns, bringing the membership total to 45.

“The key goal of the GV Giants is men’s health,” Mr Davis said.

“When you get out of football at whatever age, you can lose the outlet and social connection of sport.

“We aim to address that, providing a chance for men to catch up with mates, have a laugh and enjoy a beer together.”

Greater Shepparton organisations like GV Giants who are supporting locals’ physical and mental health are being encouraged to apply for up to $2.5 million in VicHealth grants.

The grants were announced after a new VicHealth survey revealed the vast impact COVID-19 has had on people's physical and mental wellbeing.

Almost one in four Victorians said they didn’t feel socially connected to others, up from one in 10 before the pandemic. Two in five reported they were less physically active in the first lockdown compared to February this year. And one in six were worried about being able to afford to put food on the table, an increase from one in 11 prior to the pandemic.

The grants aim to respond to these findings, supporting organisations creating meaningful social connects and encouraging people to get active and access healthy, affordable food.

The GV Giants are just one such organisation, maintaining contact with players throughout COVID-19 restrictions.

“While we can’t train, we’ve been walking in pairs,” Mr Davis said.

“We also recently participated in the Long Run challenge, running 72 km to raise funds for prostate cancer awareness and research.”

Mr Davis said the club was opening up an avenue for “blokes to talk to blokes”.

“Whatever men are going through, we just want to be a place where they can connect and be supported,” he said.

Applications for VicHealth’s Reimagining Health grants open today, with $3000, $10,000 or $50,000 grants available.

The grants will support new or existing ideas and help amplify projects already in place.

For further information or to apply, visit vichealth.vic.gov.au/funding/reimagining-health-grants

Applications close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday, October 27.