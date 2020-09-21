News

New town signs celebrate Moira icons

By Shepparton News

Moira Shire Mayor Libro Mustica and councillors Peter Mansfield and Gary Cleveland.

Take a drive to a country town, and its entrance sign is the first thing welcoming you in.

In Moira Shire, these signs are about to get an extra dose of personality.

There will be one ewe for Wunghnu, a fruit bowl for Koonoomoo, sheep and wheat for St James and a water bird for Numurkah.

As apart of the democratic process, residents were asked to vote for what icon best represented their town — and with more than 2000 votes cast, the people have spoken.

Moira Shire Council's community general manager Sally Rice thanked the Moira community for its overwhelming response to the Town Entrance Sign Motif consultation.

“In addition to this huge number of votes, there were multiple comments submitted, some saying why they voted on a particular motif and what it meant to them, others suggesting an alternative and some general positive comments on this exciting project,” Ms Rice said.

“This new signage builds on the energy and impact of our revitalised logo and reinforces our vision of the shire working together to be a vibrant and prosperous rural community.

“The majority of towns had a motif that was a clear favourite.

“You will see these icons appear on town entrance signs in coming weeks.”

It is no surprise Thompson's Beach took out the win in Cobram, skeletal trees in Yarrawonga and a koala in Strathmerton.

But the competition was too tight to call in a number of towns and the top choices will need to battle it out in a second round.

Ms Rice said community members should stay tuned for further details.

“There were a handful of towns, namely Bundalong, Katamatite, Tungamah, Waaia and Wilby, where further consultation and most likely a second vote will happen,” she said.

