Man faces court for driving almost 100km above speed limit

By Monique Preston

A man faced Shepparton Magistrates' Court yesterday for driving at almost 100km over the speed limit.

A man who was driving at almost 100 km above the speed limit has been sentenced to a community corrections order.

Carl Reimanis, 36, of Shepparton, pleaded guilty in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court yesterday to driving at more than 45 km/h over the speed limit, driving at a speed dangerous to the public and drug driving.

Prosecutor John McNamara told the court police caught Reimanis driving at 177 km/h on River Rd at Kialla on July 28 last year.

Police also found he had methamphetamine in his system, when he was stopped in the 80 km zone between Archer Rd and Central Kialla Rd at 2.55 pm.

When interviewed by police, Reimanis told them he believed he was travelling at 180 km/h and also that he had smoked cannabis the previous day, Mr McNamara said.

The court also heard Reimanis had two relevant prior offences — one for drug driving and another for drink driving.

Representing himself in court, Reimanis said he was “regretful” for his actions, which amounted to “extremely poor decision making”.

“I had recent mechanical work on the car. I thought I’d give it a squirt, give it a test,” he said.

“A spur-of-the-moment decision has put me where I am today.”

Reimanis also told the court he had done some counselling sessions since then to address his drug use.

Magistrate Mary-Anne MacCallum told Reimanis the offences were “extremely serious” and “you can go to jail for this”.

“It’s serious enough to consider.”

However, she instead placed him on a 12-month community corrections order, which includes 100 hours of community service.

As part of the order, Reimanis will also have to be treated for drug and alcohol abuse and any mental health issues.

Ms MacCallum ruled that 30 hours of therapy would count towards his community work.

She also ruled that no conviction be recorded by the court.

“What you’ve done is most unusual,” she said.

“You’re not 18. This is the sort of behavior you see children do.”

