Police block fast food car park after reports of hoon drivers

By Lachlan Durling

Shepparton police will be cracking down on hooning and antisocial behaviour around town in the coming weeks.

It comes as police blocked the entrance to a fast food restaurant car park last Friday night after multiple reports of hooning, antisocial behaviour and a mass gathering during step three COVID-19 restrictions.

“After receiving complaints from the management team police locked down the carpark and conducted roadworthy inspections as well as compliance with COVID-19 restrictions,” Shepparton police sergeant Darren Wagstaff said.

Police blocked the Hawkins St car park entrance of the north Shepparton McDonald’s about 11 pm on September 19.

Sgt Wagstaff said police issued "two or three" infringements to people for breaching COVID-19 restrictions by not wearing masks and one parking ticket for parking in a disability space.

“We’re trying to get a message across, it’s a business car park but some car enthusiasts see the opportunity to use it as a gathering point,” Sgt Wagstaff said.

“We get a number of complaints about burnouts and antisocial behaviour, particularly on Friday nights and weekends.

“We’re not going to tolerate it. Last weekend we received complaints until about 5 am of hoons around town.”

Sgt Wagstaff said police also received complaints the following night, and would be looking to put a stop to hoon behaviour.

“It’s not fair on business owners; think about if it was your business and it was happening to you,” he said.

“We have additional crews on over the weekend period and are looking to organise additional highway patrol teams specifically targeting hoon behaviour.”

