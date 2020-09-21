Murchison kids turning to LEGO to keep busy

5370537724001

Murchison Neighbourhood House is running a virtual LEGO project to keep children occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project has been running for a month with a new theme each round, and children are encouraged to get as silly and inventive as they like with their creations.

House co-ordinator Jenny Lister said the project was a “great way” to engage with families living in the region.

“Connecting with a younger demographic than we usually do is challenging,” she said.

“It is all about the activity.

“It’s something to do and to engage the creative mind, especially over the school holidays.”

Children from toddlers to early high school in the 3610 postcode are welcome to apply.

The completed projects are posted on the Murchison Neighbourhood House website and Facebook, with the winner to be selected at random.

The idea was adopted from other Neighbourhood Houses in the region.

Murchison's Bailey Davies took out the prize last round for his impressive LEGO castle.

The theme for this round is animals.

“A farm, jungle, paddock, zoo — you are bound by your imagination,” Ms Lister said.

To enter the latest round, send a picture of your child’s Lego creation to [email protected] by September 25.