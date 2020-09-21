Healthcare providers unite against fog

Shepparton's Graham Hill Eyecare has provided GV Health with $2000 worth of anti-fog products for healthcare staff wearing both glasses and face masks.

Graham Hill Eyecare's Mark DePaola said the business had been asked about products to stop glasses from fogging up due to the wearing of masks.

“We've been conscious of it ever since,” he said.

One hundred bottles were donated to GV Health and Mr DePaola said each bottle had around 100 applications.

“It's a clever product; you only need one drop on the lens and it lasts until you next clean your lenses,” he said.

Mr DePaola said they were also aware of what it was like to treat clients while wearing masks themselves.

“We have some insight being health providers ourselves,” he said.

“We know how frustrating it can be consulting with clients with our masks on.”

Mr DePaola said as a business they were incredibly grateful for GV Health's service to the community.

“We're so grateful to the hospital and frontline staff.

“We recognise them as being such a crucial part of our community so we feel obligated to support them.”

GV Health Foundation Director Carmel Johnson said the health service was incredibly grateful to Graham Hill Eyecare for showing such insight into the needs of healthcare staff.

“We're also incredibly appreciative of the ongoing relationship with Graham Hill Eyecare for many years,” she said.