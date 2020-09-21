Running to raise awareness for prostate cancer

With September marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, awareness of a different kind is taking place.

GV Health Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse Sonia Strachan said due to COVID-19, there were no events being held this year to mark the month.

But in place of the usual events, Ms Strachan said the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia was conducting The Long Run 2020.

According to the PCFA, The Long Run is a physical challenge, encouraging people to run, walk or wheel 72 km to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by prostate cancer.

Participants can cover the distance across the entire month of September any way and anywhere they like.

PCFA chief executive officer Professor Jeff Dunn explained why the fundraiser was so important.

“While prostate cancer has one of the highest cancer survival rates, the life-long impacts of treatment can be devastating for many men, including incontinence, erectile dysfunction, and the harsh side-effects of hormonal therapy,” he said.

“Men impacted by prostate cancer have a 70 per cent increased risk of suicide, although up to 72 per cent of Australian men won’t seek help for mental illness.

“We have set the challenge at 72 km to help inspire action and awareness.”

Ms Strachan said the challenge had been a fantastic way to raise awareness of prostate cancer this month.

“Lots of people have been doing it,” she said.

“All of the PCFA nurses across the country are all doing it together.

“It has been so fun especially during a time when everyone is feeling a bit flat.”

According to the PCFA, Australia has one of the highest rates of prostate cancer in the world, with one in every six Australian men likely to be diagnosed by age 85.

“Of concern to the growing burden of prostate cancer on the Australian community, men with a family history of prostate cancer have double the risk of being diagnosed, and men in regional and rural areas of Australia face a 24 per cent higher risk of death – investment in awareness is vital to ensure our fathers, brothers, and sons don’t die before their time,” Prof Dunn said.

About 70 per cent of Australians don’t know the signs and symptoms, with adverse impacts on early detection and survival outcomes.

For more information visit The Long Run’s website.