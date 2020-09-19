Bock to bring back Shepparton International Village

If elected, Greater Shepparton City Council candidate Andrew Bock says he will revive the concept of an international village, celebrating the cultural and ethnic diversity of our region.

Mr Bock said based on conversations with the community, many mourned the loss of Shepparton's International Village formerly situated at Parkside Gardens.

“The International Village allowed us to celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity of our region, the history of our different communities and our shared history — all while supporting our small businesses and encouraging economic activity through tourism,” he said.

Mr Bock said the new concept would include ‘big things’ placed around the Greater Shepparton region encouraging travellers to stop here when the COVID-19 pandemic had passed.

Historical pieces would be installed to tell stories from the region's indigenous community, as well as our dairy, orcharding, irrigation, migration, military and war-time stories.

Mr Bock said it would be "relatively cheap" to build and would contribute to the post-pandemic recovery.

“Some may label it kitsch or silly, but it’s a way to celebrate our stories, to celebrate the people and events that have made Greater Shepparton what it is today,” he said.

“If we become the ‘Big Thing’ capital of Australia in the process, the benefits to our economy will speak for itself.”