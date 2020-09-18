Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force.

The Cobram-Barooga bridge checkpoint is just one of 20 along the border with a military presence.

Lieutenant Colonel Tripharn Teki is the man in charge of the Australian Defence Force's portion of the border operation.

Based in Albury, he is responsible for the 374 army, air force and navy personnel who have helped more than 1.7 million vehicles cross into NSW since the border closed.

“The main task you see them doing is checking permits,” Lt Col Teki said.

“From submariners to infantry, there's a huge range of people from the ADF here on the check points.

“It's all hands on deck.

“When you ask for help, we're there.”

Starting the year with bushfire response, to months spent on the COVID-19 borderline, Lt Col Teki said 2020 had been like no other in his 20-year career.

He said it had been a great experience, getting to know the community as they lived in local hotels and ate at local eateries.

“Everyone has been really positive and welcoming,” he said.

“It's good for the community but also for the soldiers to get out and see part of Australia that we represent.”

Lt Col Teki said it was heartwarming to see the thank-you notes, poems and children's artworks they had relieved from grateful community members.

“Each of the headquarters have a wall of letters and drawings that have been dropped off by the community,” he said.

Lt Col Teki said he hoped 2021 would be a little more boring.