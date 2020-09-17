Tidy up derelict buildings or pay higher rate, Priestley says

Greater Shepparton City Council election candidate Rob Priestley says it's time to target derelict buildings by introducing a levy rate that would force owners to tidy them up.

Mr Priestley said Greater Shepparton City Council needed to work towards a rating strategy next year that would allow the council to charge up to 300 per cent of the cheapest rate on any building for derelict buildings.

He would not provide exact locations to The News but said there were a number of locations across the municipality.

“There’s only a small number of buildings; I don't anticipate it to drive revenue,” the council candidate said.

“It's about the amenity of the broader community. We don't want to see these buildings as it can affect the reputation of the community.

“We don't need these buildings being detrimental to neighbours and the community.”

Mr Priestley said local governments in Frankston, Geelong and La Trobe had already introduced a rate that had produced positive results for the community.

“Frankston and La Trobe introduced similar surcharge rates for derelict buildings and they have been in action for some time,” he said.

“Across both authorities there has been a wide reduction in derelict buildings.

“City of Greater Geelong took a more stronger approach with regards to the Ritz Hotel.

“That council passed a specific by-law just for that building.

“The Ritz Hotel had been derelict for decades and now it has been redeveloped, and I believe it will be reopening in January.

“I wouldn't necessarily advocate that type of by-law but it's an example that councils do have the power to target derelict buildings.

Mr Priestley said a system that would focus on buildings on their own merit was how he would like too see it introduced.

Greater Shepparton City Council was contacted for comment.