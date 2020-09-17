News

Contractor announced, bringing next step on Shepparton rail line upgrade closer

By James Bennett

The long-awaited second stage of the Shepparton rail line upgrade is expected to start construction later this year.

1 of 1

There's movement at the station with the contactors for stage two of the Shepparton rail line upgrade chosen.

The Victorian Government announced on Thursday it had selected Coleman Rail and KBR as the contractor for the $313 million project stage that would allow the faster VLocity trains onto the network.

Stage two will include 59 rail crossing upgrades between Donnybrook and Shepparton as well as platform extensions at Mooroopna, Murchison East and Nagambie stations.

The government said early work that included site investigations, industry engagement and design work would start next month.

The government said stage two was scheduled to be finished in late 2022.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said she expected work to start by the end of the year.

“It's great news because we know that work will start soon,” she said.

“I imagine it will be built in stages such as the extension at Mooroopna then Murchison then Nagambie and of course the passing loop at Murchison East.

“The government needs to roll this out as quickly as possible so it can work on the stage three business case.”

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said it was good news as it allowed work to start.

“Once the work is complete it means we can start riding VLocity trains that are faster and better,” he said.

“When stage two was announced in 2018, there have been a lot of questions asked why work hasn't started yet.

“We want to see more daily services but to reach that (stage three) we have to build stage two so let's get this done and keep the pressure on the government to build stage three.”

Mr Birrell said he was aware that, as part of an agreement in the joint venture, contractors would be hiring locally.

A passing loop extension near Murchison making it easier for trains to pass is also part of stage two, as well as building a stabling facility north of Shepparton station.

The $43 million first stage of the project allowed 10 additional weekly services for the line.

Latest articles

National

Melbourne virus cluster causing concern

Victoria has had eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 745 and the national figure to 832, as new cases drop further to 28.

AAP Newswire
National

NDIS participants died infected with virus

There have been eight participants of the NDIS who have died while infected with coronavirus, a Senate inquiry has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Facebook ‘weaker’ if it pulls news: ACCC

The head of Australia’s competition watchdogs believes Facebook’s standing would be weaker if it follows through on a threat to ban people from posting news.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November.

Brayden May
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight. It means residents in border towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga will be able to resume every day life across their...

Andrew Johnston