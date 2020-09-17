Shepparton tunes up for driveway buskers to play

Concerts might be a long way off and festivals far into the future - but driveway busking is coming to a street near you.

Shepparton music teacher Tricia Baggs came up with the idea of giving musos a chance to find an audience while COVID-19 restrictions keep performance venues closed.

“For some musicians, there's no-one to perform to except the cat. Some have tried live-streaming, but audiences are often tired of staring at a screen after a day of Zoom conferences,” she said.

Ms Baggs, known for her musical productions with Shepparton Theatre Arts Group and other musical ensembles around the district, is putting together a list of local addresses and performers for a series of driveway concerts set to take place next Saturday, September 26.

She said between 7 pm and 9 pm music fans could grab some snacks and coins and drive to designated driveways, listen to some tunes and donate to artists who haven't had an audience for a long time.

“It’ll be kind of like drive around the Christmas lights - but with live music,” Ms Baggs said.

Shepparton singer Ellia Leocata will be on the driveway of a King Richard St home next Saturday, accompanied by guitarist Keegan Moylan. The duo will perform a selection of contemporary songs and golden oldies such as Van Morrison's Moondance and Fleetwood Mac numbers.

Ms Leocata, who has performed at the popular Winter Sessions and Secret Garden Gigs, is a few weeks away from graduating with a Bachelor of Business Marketing and Event Management degree at La Trobe University.

“It's been very low key for the past few months. I really miss the audience interaction,” she said.

“I think driveway gigs will be a great reason for people to get out of their homes and support the community,” she said.

Ms Baggs said any performer who would like to be listed on a map could contact her on 0409 855 434.