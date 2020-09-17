News

Finishing touches to Shepparton’s Maude St upgrades approved

By James Bennett

Maude St in Shepparton, between Vaughan and High Sts, will receive a $3.5 million facelift including removing this roundabout and replacing it with traffic lights.

The final stages of Shepparton's Maude St revitalisation have been approved and will upgrade the strip of road between Vaughan and High Sts.

New street furniture, tree cells, footpath streetscaping and civil road upgrades are all part of the $3.5 million stages three and four of the Maude St revitalisation.

The roundabout on the Maude St intersection with Vaughan St will be removed and replaced with traffic lights.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said the council was waiting for the CFA to relocate to Archer St, and with factoring in the Christmas period work should be finished in March.

Councillor Bruce Giovanetti said the works would allow buses to flow into the new bus drop-off south of Vaughan St that was constructed in stages one and two.

Cr Kim O'Keeffe said the final stages would tie in well with the Maude St Mall redevelopment.

“It will be really great to see that whole precinct finish up — that end at least,” she said.

“It will be a significant upgrade knowing the CFA is moving out of there. We'll have move parking and it will be a much more pleasant experience coming into that area.

“Half of the project is done, with the bus exchange sitting there waiting and there has been lots of comments and questions asking why can't the buses start using that facility — but unfortunately due to the roundabout and these works there is some delay for that to happen.”

The contract was awarded to Shepparton business Jarvis Delahey Contractors.

Cr Gionvanetti said the tender had come in under budget.

“It's interesting to note the budget for the project was estimated to be $4.119 million and contract price is $3.498 million so there's saving on budget of about $700,000,” he said.

