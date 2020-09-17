News

GV parkrun to take place in Murchison

By Caitlin Cassidy

Lisa Niglia dressed up as Mrs Incredible for her run.

Goulburn Valley’s third parkrun will start in Murchison once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased.

Lisa Niglia, who lives in Murchison, said organisers were yet to find a suitable site for the weekly 5 km run.

But she hoped it would bring much-needed tourism to the area post-lockdown.

“It’s great for family involvement, mental health and utilising what Murchison has to offer,” she said.

“Social interaction is definitely important.

“It brings families together. The dog and the kids and the pram can all come out, so it’s definitely important along the lines of mental health.”

Shepparton’s parkrun, organised by volunteers since 2014, has been temporarily put on hold due to COVID-19, but usually attracts hundreds of runners.

Planners are looking at a third possible site in Murchison, with restrictions delaying the process because the event ambassador is in Melbourne.

The initial prospective site was on River Rd, but was too far out of town, with no parking or toilets.

“People who know the towns know what works best to bring in tourism is to be on River Rd,” Ms Niglia said.

Organisers are now looking to use the River Rd pathway and the Murchison Recreation Reserve.

Ms Niglia said she had received positive feedback from residents wanting to volunteer and get involved.

Murchison’s Tobie Duffy, who has done several parkruns in Melbourne and across Australia with her husband, said parkrun coming to Murchison was “fantastic”.

“It’s not only good for Murchison but the neighbouring communities,” she said.

“It’s a great way to keep motivated, meet new people, get outdoors and have fun.”

