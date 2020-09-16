News

10-year aerodrome hangar leases

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council has entered a 10-year lease agreement at the Shepparton Aerodrome.

1 of 1

Nine Shepparton Aerodrome hangar operators will receive a 10-year extension to their leases and the option to extend by another 10 years.

The contracts started in July this year but were formally accepted by council at the ordinary meeting on Tuesday night, September 15.

Councillor Bruce Giovanetti said council was expected to receive about $22,000 a year as income inclusive of all the leases.

The lessees are as follows:

● Deltoid Nominees Pty Ltd — Hangar 2
● D Kerr & C Kinnane — Hangar 3
● Regional Aircraft Charter Pty Ltd — Hangar 6
● Ian Orrman — Hangar 7
● Geoff Williams — Hangar 9
● Conquest Industries Pty Ltd — Hangar 10
● Rodney North — Hangar 12
● Pendergast Investments — Hangar 13
● Shepair Pty Ltd — Hangar 14

The leases will have no effect on whether council decides to relocate the aerodrome from its Kialla location.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said council had contracted an economic benefit analysis for relocation, but couldn't provide an update on its progress.

“We'll have to wait and see what comes about from that,” she said.

“It will be a decision for the next council to make.”

Cr Abdullah said council had no formal position on relocation.

Latest articles

AFL

Far-fetched Coniglio talk is wrong: Giants

Leon Cameron says speculation about Stephen Coniglio has been far fetched, with the GWS coach also defending Aidan Corr’s departure from the AFL club’s hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagle Yeo in struggle for finals fitness

Even if star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is able to return for the AFL finals, there are doubts as to whether he will have his trademark explosiveness.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Longmire lauds Papley’s Swans commitment

Sydney forward Tom Papley has committed to the AFL club beyond this season and coach John Longmire says the 24-year-old’s call is a massive boost to the Swans.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November.

Brayden May
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino